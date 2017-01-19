World briefs: Truck bomb kills 60 in ...

World briefs: Truck bomb kills 60 in northern Mali

Thursday Jan 19

A suicide truck bomb in northern Mali on Wednesday killed at least 60 people, including army personnel, as the country struggles to implement a peace deal crafted after a near-takeover by factions linked to al-Qaida. There was no immediate claim of responsibility, but some Islamist extremist groups in the area have opposed a 2015 peace pact between Mali's government and other militant factions.

Chicago, IL

