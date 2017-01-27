West Africa: Mali's Keita Hails 'Loyal' Hollande At France-Africa Summit
Mali's President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita praised France's President Francois Hollande at the end of the Africa-France summit in Bamako. He thanked him for ordering the Serval military operation to fight an alliance of Islamist rebels and Tuareg separatists four years ago Hollande warned that, despite a peace deal with the Tuareg rebels, the battle against armed Islamists will be long, "because we have before us terrorist groups particularly well armed and determined to destabilise the entire region.
