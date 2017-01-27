We can do it in Ghana - " Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has appealed to Ghanaians living in and out of the country to rally behind his administration, as he seeks to return the country onto the path of progress and prosperity. Addressing a gathering of Ghanaians resident in Bamako, Mali, after his arrival in that country for the Africa-France Summit, President Akufo-Addo said he is confident that his government can transform the fortunes of the country, and give citizens a dignified living.

