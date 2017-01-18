Twenty-five dead in car bomb attack on Mali military camp - army

At least 25 people were killed and others injured when a vehicle packed with explosives detonated on Wednesday at a military camp in Mali's northern city of Gao, according to a provisional death toll announced by the army. A Reuters reporter who arrived at the camp soon after the blast, which occurred at around 9 a.m , said he saw dozens of bodies lying on the ground alongside those wounded in the explosion.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.