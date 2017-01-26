Three Malian soldiers killed, one cri...

Three Malian soldiers killed, one critically injured in landmine blast near Gossi1 hour ago

Sunday Jan 22

Bamako, Jan 23: Three Malian soldiers died and a fourth was seriously injured when their vehicle hit a landmine in the troubled north, the army said. The incident happened near Gossi, the army said yesterday, adding that the soldiers were escorting troops headed for Gao, the main city in the sprawling desert north.

