The AU strongly condemns the terrorist attack against the...

The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, learnt with great dismay and deep sadness the odious terrorist attack on 18 January 2017 against a Camp hosting members of the Malian Armed Forces and armed movements, signatories of the Agreement for Peace and Reconciliation in Mali, issuing from the Algiers Process, which caused dozens of deaths and injuries among those elements grouped in order to carry out Joint Patrols within the framework of the Joint Operational Mechanism provided for in the Agreement. The Chairperson of the Commission expressed her most sincere condolences to the bereaved families, as well as to the people and Government of the Republic of Mali and wished a prompt recovery to the injured.

