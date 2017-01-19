Suicide bombing in Mali "direct attac...

Suicide bombing in Mali "direct attack against peace process": UN peacekeeping chief

2 hrs ago Read more: Xinhuanet

The UN Under-Secretary-General for Peacekeeping Operations Herve Ladsous Wednesday condemned the suicide attack targeting a military camp in Mali, saying it was clearly aimed at derailing the peace process. "This is an ignoble attack, which should be condemned in the strongest possible terms," Ladsous told a UN Security Council meeting, adding that the bombing attack, which killed at least 50 and injured some 60 others in the northern city of Gao, is "a direct attack on the peace process" .

Chicago, IL

