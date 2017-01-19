Suicide bombing in Mali "direct attack against peace process": UN peacekeeping chief
The UN Under-Secretary-General for Peacekeeping Operations Herve Ladsous Wednesday condemned the suicide attack targeting a military camp in Mali, saying it was clearly aimed at derailing the peace process. "This is an ignoble attack, which should be condemned in the strongest possible terms," Ladsous told a UN Security Council meeting, adding that the bombing attack, which killed at least 50 and injured some 60 others in the northern city of Gao, is "a direct attack on the peace process" .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|IKEA of energy delivers clean, green solar powe... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Solarman
|1
|San Diego Zoo panda has incurable heart problem (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|andet1987
|5
|Crowds flock to see religious wall sign (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|SandNighurs
|4
|Singer Akon launches academy to help Africans h... (May '15)
|May '15
|Solarman
|1
|'Timbuktu': Destruction in the name of Islam (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Joe W
|1
|What is the meaning of "Sa Golo"; a song perfor... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|LaminBundu
|1
|Contest seeks better Ebola gear for health workers (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|Kid_Tomorrow
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC