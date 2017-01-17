Suicide bomb attack on pro-govt milit...

Suicide bomb attack on pro-govt militia camp in Mali kills 37

A suicide bomb attack on a camp housing former rebels and pro-government militia in northern Mali today killed 37 fighters, a UN peacekeeping source and a local official said. The camp is located in Gao, the main city in northern Mali, once the cradle of rebel uprisings and a sanctuary for Islamist fighters.

Chicago, IL

