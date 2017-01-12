Nigeria: Buhari Off to Gambia for Ecowas Mediation
President Muhammadu Buhari will travel to Banjul, the capital of The Gambia and Bamako, the Malian capital from January 13 to 14, 2017. According to Adesina, in Banjul, Buhari, as the mediator in The Gambia, is scheduled to meet with President Yahya Jammeh and President-elect Adama Barrow to continue dialogue on the political situation in the West African country.
