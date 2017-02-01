Muslims leaders urged to engage other faiths

Legislators from Parliaments of the Organisation of Islamic Conference member states have rallied behind Uganda to support a call to engage non-Muslim leaders in the fight against extremism and violence in the world. The proposal, tabled by Abbas Agaba Mugisha, the leader of the Parliament of Uganda's delegation to the 12th Session of the PUIC in Bamako, Mali, called on leaders of Muslim communities not to work in isolation as extremism spreads, according to statement issued Friday in Kampala from Parliament.

