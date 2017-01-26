Mali's industrial gold production bea...

Mali's industrial gold production beats forecasts

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: Reuters

BAMAKO, Jan 26 Nearly all of Mali's industrial gold mines produced more than forecast last year, defying expectations of an overall decline, a senior mining official said on Thursday. Mali, Africa's third largest producer after South Africa and Ghana, saw industrial production reach 46.9 tonnes of gold in 2016, up slightly from 46.5 tonnes produced in 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News IKEA of energy delivers clean, green solar powe... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Solarman 1
News San Diego Zoo panda has incurable heart problem (Jun '16) Jun '16 andet1987 5
News Crowds flock to see religious wall sign (Aug '15) Aug '15 SandNighurs 4
News Singer Akon launches academy to help Africans h... (May '15) May '15 Solarman 1
News 'Timbuktu': Destruction in the name of Islam (Feb '15) Feb '15 Joe W 1
What is the meaning of "Sa Golo"; a song perfor... (Jan '15) Jan '15 LaminBundu 1
News Contest seeks better Ebola gear for health workers (Dec '14) Dec '14 Kid_Tomorrow 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Wikileaks
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,972 • Total comments across all topics: 278,311,692

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC