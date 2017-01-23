Mali: UN Condemns Attack On Kidal Base That Kills One Peacekeeper
The United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali has condemned the attack on its camp in the country's restive northern region of Kidal, which left one 'blue helmet' dead and two others seriously wounded. According to the UN, several mortar shots hit the MINUSMA camp in Aguelhok on Monday afternoon, killing a UN peacekeeper from Chad.
