Mali Returns Deportees To France
The deportees, flown to the capitol city of Bamako, did not travel on Malian passports but European travel permits . Mali has an agreement with the EU under which Mali is supposed to assist in "identifying irregular Malian migrants in Europe and providing them with the documents needed to return to their country of origin."
