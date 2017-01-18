Mali: Explosion at military camp kill...

Mali: Explosion at military camp kills dozens

Wednesday Jan 18 Read more: KABC-AM Los Angeles

A suicide vehicle bombing Wednesday ripped a Mali military camp shared by government forces and other armed groups cooperating on a peace deal, killing dozens of people, the United Nations' mission in the West African nation said. Forty-seven people were killed in the attack in the city of Gao, according to a news release from Mali's Ministry of Economy and Communication.

