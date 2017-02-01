Mali arrests two suspects in planned terror attack1 hour ago

Mali arrests two suspects in planned ...

Mali arrests two suspects in planned terror attack

Friday Jan 27

Malian officials said two suspected jihadists have been arrested after they planned to stage a suicide attack in the capital Bamako during the France-Africa summit earlier this month. "In two separate operations in Bamako on Thursday, Malian special intelligence operatives arrested two jihadists who were preparing to commit a large scale attack in Bamako against foreign targets," a security official yesterday told AFP on condition of anonymity.

Chicago, IL

