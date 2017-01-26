Germany Says Boosting Defense Spendin...

Germany Says Boosting Defense Spending, Demands Clear US Agenda

Thursday Jan 19

German Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen speaks with German soldiers at Camp Castor near Gao, Mali, April 5, 2016. Germany, under fire from U.S. President-elect Donald Trump for not meeting NATO's defense spending goal, is boosting military budgets, but also wants Trump to map out a consistent foreign policy agenda, Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen said.

Chicago, IL

