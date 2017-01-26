Germany Says Boosting Defense Spending, Demands Clear US Agenda
German Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen speaks with German soldiers at Camp Castor near Gao, Mali, April 5, 2016. Germany, under fire from U.S. President-elect Donald Trump for not meeting NATO's defense spending goal, is boosting military budgets, but also wants Trump to map out a consistent foreign policy agenda, Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Voice of America.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|IKEA of energy delivers clean, green solar powe... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Solarman
|1
|San Diego Zoo panda has incurable heart problem (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|andet1987
|5
|Crowds flock to see religious wall sign (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|SandNighurs
|4
|Singer Akon launches academy to help Africans h... (May '15)
|May '15
|Solarman
|1
|'Timbuktu': Destruction in the name of Islam (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Joe W
|1
|What is the meaning of "Sa Golo"; a song perfor... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|LaminBundu
|1
|Contest seeks better Ebola gear for health workers (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|Kid_Tomorrow
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC