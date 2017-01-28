German government escalates neocoloni...

German government escalates neocolonial war in Mali

According to the motion, which was approved by parliament in its third reading, the upper limit for the number of soldiers deployed as part the UN mission in Mali, known as MINUSMA, is to be increased by 350 to more than 1,000. The limit was increased just last year from 150 to 650.

