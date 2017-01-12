Ethiopia, irreplaceable player in Afr...

Ethiopia, irreplaceable player in Africa's peace, stability: France

Friday Jan 6

The French ambassador to Ethiopia has underlined the indispensable role Addis Ababa plays in matters to do with regional peace and security. Frederic Bontems made the observation during a meeting on Tuesday December 3, 2017 in the Ethiopian capital with his counterpart, Dr Workneh Gebeyehu.

Chicago, IL

