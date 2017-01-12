Czech soldier decorated for anti-terr...

Czech soldier decorated for anti-terrorist action in Mali

Read more: Prague Daily Monitor

A Czech soldier received on Wednesday the Common Security and Defence Policy Medal for Extraordinary Meritorious Service as the first man for having disarmed a terrorist attacker in Mali last year, Ladislav Sekan, deputy head of the Czech Permanent Representation to the EU, told CTK on Wednesday. Along with other troops, he defended the hotel in Bamako in which the command of the European Union Training Mission in Mali is seated.

