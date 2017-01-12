Czech president invites pope to mark 75th anniversary of Lidice
President MiloA Zeman has invited Pope Francis to visit the Czech Republic in June this year to mark the 75th anniversary of the LidA ce massacres. Around 20 Czechs from the village north of Prague were executed in a reprisal for the assassination of the Nazi acting governor of Bohemia and Moravia, Reinhard Heydrich, in 1942 by Czechoslovak parachutists from Britain.
