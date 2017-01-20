.com | French military: Death toll in Mali base attack rises to 77

.com | French military: Death toll in...

A French military spokesperson says the death toll in the attack on an army camp in Gao, in northern Mali, has risen to 77. Colonel Patrik Steiger said on Thursday that 77 people were killed in the attack a day earlier by a suicide bomber driving an explosives-laden vehicle. The victims were soldiers and former fighters trying to stabilize the region after a 2015 peace agreement with the government.

