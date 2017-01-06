.com | Former rebels enter key Mali city for mixed patrols with army
Former Tuareg rebels on Thursday entered Gao, the main city in northern Mali, to begin joint patrols with government troops, a key part of a peace accord for the troubled region. "This is the first group of the CMA that has entered Gao to start mixed patrols," said Malick Ag Cherif, coordinator of the former rebel organisation, known as the Coordination of Azawad Movements .
