.com | 14 members of pro-govt militia...

.com | 14 members of pro-govt militia killed in Mali attack

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: News24

A pro-government militia in Mali said that it had lost 14 fighters in an attack blamed on former rebels on Saturday, three days after a suicide car bomber left more than 70 dead. At least 77 people were killed and 120 wounded in the suicide blast on Wednesday which targeted a camp in northern Gao housing former rebels and pro-government militia - who are signatories to a 2015 peace accord struck with the government.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News24.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News IKEA of energy delivers clean, green solar powe... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Solarman 1
News San Diego Zoo panda has incurable heart problem (Jun '16) Jun '16 andet1987 5
News Crowds flock to see religious wall sign (Aug '15) Aug '15 SandNighurs 4
News Singer Akon launches academy to help Africans h... (May '15) May '15 Solarman 1
News 'Timbuktu': Destruction in the name of Islam (Feb '15) Feb '15 Joe W 1
What is the meaning of "Sa Golo"; a song perfor... (Jan '15) Jan '15 LaminBundu 1
News Contest seeks better Ebola gear for health workers (Dec '14) Dec '14 Kid_Tomorrow 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,143 • Total comments across all topics: 278,142,299

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC