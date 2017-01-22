.com | 14 members of pro-govt militia killed in Mali attack

A pro-government militia in Mali said that it had lost 14 fighters in an attack blamed on former rebels on Saturday, three days after a suicide car bomber left more than 70 dead. At least 77 people were killed and 120 wounded in the suicide blast on Wednesday which targeted a camp in northern Gao housing former rebels and pro-government militia - who are signatories to a 2015 peace accord struck with the government.

