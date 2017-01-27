BRIEF-theScore reports F2017 Q1 results
BERLIN, Jan 12 German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble told The European magazine that he favoured a normalisation of the inflation rate so that the European Central Bank could gradually withdraw from its 'unusual monetary policy'.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|IKEA of energy delivers clean, green solar powe... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Solarman
|1
|San Diego Zoo panda has incurable heart problem (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|andet1987
|5
|Crowds flock to see religious wall sign (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|SandNighurs
|4
|Singer Akon launches academy to help Africans h... (May '15)
|May '15
|Solarman
|1
|'Timbuktu': Destruction in the name of Islam (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Joe W
|1
|What is the meaning of "Sa Golo"; a song perfor... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|LaminBundu
|1
|Contest seeks better Ebola gear for health workers (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|Kid_Tomorrow
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC