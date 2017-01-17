Azerbaijani MPs to attend 12th Sessio...

Azerbaijani MPs to attend 12th Session of PUIC Conference

Azerbaijani parliamentarians will attend the 12th Session of the Conference of the Parliamentary Union of the member states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation due to be held in Bamako, the Republic of Mali, on January 27-28. The agenda of the session includes a number of issues, including the occupation by Armenia of 20 per cent of Azerbaijani lands, recognition of Khojaly Genocide, Palestinian problem, humanitarian situation in Syria, fight against terrorism, peaceful use of high technologies, facilitation of visa regime among Muslim countries.

Chicago, IL

