Azerbaijani MPs to attend 12th Session of PUIC Conference
Azerbaijani parliamentarians will attend the 12th Session of the Conference of the Parliamentary Union of the member states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation due to be held in Bamako, the Republic of Mali, on January 27-28. The agenda of the session includes a number of issues, including the occupation by Armenia of 20 per cent of Azerbaijani lands, recognition of Khojaly Genocide, Palestinian problem, humanitarian situation in Syria, fight against terrorism, peaceful use of high technologies, facilitation of visa regime among Muslim countries.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Today.Az.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|IKEA of energy delivers clean, green solar powe... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Solarman
|1
|San Diego Zoo panda has incurable heart problem (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|andet1987
|5
|Crowds flock to see religious wall sign (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|SandNighurs
|4
|Singer Akon launches academy to help Africans h... (May '15)
|May '15
|Solarman
|1
|'Timbuktu': Destruction in the name of Islam (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Joe W
|1
|What is the meaning of "Sa Golo"; a song perfor... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|LaminBundu
|1
|Contest seeks better Ebola gear for health workers (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|Kid_Tomorrow
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC