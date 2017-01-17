Attack in northern Mali kills 33, inj...

Attack in northern Mali kills 33, injures dozens more

Waco Tribune-Herald

At least 33 people were killed and several dozen injured after an explosives-laden vehicle targeted a camp housing armed groups in northern Mali, a local official said Wednesday. The morning blast hit the Joint Operational Mechanism base in the city of Gao.

Chicago, IL

