At least 37 killed in car bomb explosion in northern Mali
The bomb detonated after a vehicle full of explosives was driven into a barracks area housing about 600 Malian soldiers and affiliated armed groups in the city of Gao, about 200 miles southeast of Timbuktu. The forces stationed at the base are backed by the United Nations and charged with stopping violence in the area.
