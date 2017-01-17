AQIM claims massive suicide attack on Malian base
A suicide bombing claimed by al Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb in the northern Malian city of Gao has left at least 50 people dead and nearly 100 others wounded. The bombing is one of the deadliest terrorist attacks in Mali's history.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Long War Journal.
