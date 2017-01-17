Al Qaeda has claimed a massive suicid...

Al Qaeda has claimed a massive suicide attack that left at least 50 dead in Mali

A suicide bombing claimed by al Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb in the northern Malian city of Gao has left at least 50 people dead and nearly 100 others wounded. The bombing is one of the deadliest terrorist attacks in Mali's history.

