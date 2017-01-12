Africa-France Summit Bamako, Mali 13 - 14 January 2017

The Vice-President of the Republic, Mr Vincent Meriton, will be representing President Danny Faure at the Africa-France Summit which will be held in Bamako, Mali on 13th and 14th January 2017. Under the theme 'Le Partenariat, la Paix et l'Emergence', the summit is being held within the context of maintaining peace, security, and sustainable development in Africa.

