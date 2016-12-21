Young Malian Man Meets One-legged Gir...

Young Malian Man Meets One-legged Girl, Makes Her a New Leg

Friday Dec 2 Read more: Voice of America

Life in a poor neighborhood of Bamako, Mali, comes with plenty of hardship, even for the able-bodied. Seven-year-old amputee Adiaratou Sanogo faced her own set of additional challenges until a chance roadside encounter launched a life-changing sequence of events.

