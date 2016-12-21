West Africa regional bloc says forces 'on alert' for Gambia
BAMAKO: West Africa's regional bloc has put standby forces "on alert" in case Gambian president Yahya Jammeh does not step down when his mandate ends on Jan. 19, president of the ECOWAS commission Marcel de Souza said late on Thursday. Jammeh has vowed to stay in power despite losing a Dec. 1 election to rival Adama Barrow.
