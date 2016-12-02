Unpopular Hollande doomed by failure ...

Unpopular Hollande doomed by failure of jobs promise

Thursday Dec 1

Francois Hollande staked his political fate on a promise to bring down unemployment, and it was his failure to turn around the economy that made him France's most unpopular president ever. In a glum address from the Elysee Palace on Thursday, Hollande became the first modern French head of state not to seek re-election, acknowledging he lacked the support to win.

