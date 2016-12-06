Two guards wounded, 93 detainees esca...

Two guards wounded, 93 detainees escaped in Niono prison attack

Tuesday Dec 6

Two prison guards were wounded and 93 detainees escaped during an attack on Niono prison on Tuesday morning in the region of Segou, 240 km north of Mali's capital city Bamako, Xinhua learned from a source who preferred to remain anonymous. The attack took place at 1:15 a.m. and was carried out by five unidentified armed men.

Chicago, IL

