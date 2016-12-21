Suspected jihadists launch jailbreak ...

Suspected jihadists launch jailbreak in southern Mali

Tuesday Dec 6 Read more: The Long War Journal

According to local reports, suspected jihadist militants launched a large-scale attack on a prison in Niono, in the Segou Region of Mali. Almost 100 prisoners were released and one guard is reported to have been killed in the assault.

Chicago, IL

