Nigerian clubs get Champions League, Confederations cup preliminary round opponent
NPFL champions Rangers International and runners-up Rivers United today got to know who they will face in the preliminary round of the 2017 CAF Champions League. The draw which held in Cairo, Egypt will see league champions Enugu Rangers tackling Algerian side, JS Saoura while league runners-up Rivers United will keep a date with AS Real Bamako of Mali in the CAF champions league preliminary round.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|IKEA of energy delivers clean, green solar powe... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Solarman
|1
|San Diego Zoo panda has incurable heart problem (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|andet1987
|5
|Crowds flock to see religious wall sign (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|SandNighurs
|4
|Singer Akon launches academy to help Africans h... (May '15)
|May '15
|Solarman
|1
|'Timbuktu': Destruction in the name of Islam (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Joe W
|1
|What is the meaning of "Sa Golo"; a song perfor... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|LaminBundu
|1
|Contest seeks better Ebola gear for health workers (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|Kid_Tomorrow
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC