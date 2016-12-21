New study shows efficacy of Ebola vac...

New study shows efficacy of Ebola vaccine in offering protection against disease

An experimental Ebola vaccine was highly protective against the deadly virus in a major trial in Guinea, according to a new study that included researchers from the University of Maryland School of Medicine . Researchers from the Center for Vaccine Development at UM SOM and its sister institution, CVD-Mali of Bamako, Mali, took part in the study, which was performed in Guinea, West Africa.

