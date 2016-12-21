#Marijuana / #Hemp #Stocks $ACOL, $ACAN, $CANL, $CRTL, $ETST, $EMC.V, $CHV.CA, $CRZ.CA Just added
December 16, 2016 Investorideas.com, a global news source and investor resource covering actively traded sectors announces this week's additions to its membership global stock directories in marijuana/hemp, technology, mining, energy and biotech. Marijuana/hemp additions include Canadian and US listed companies involved in Cannabidiol Oil, hemp-based clothing, medical and recreational marijuana, medical storage containers and a business services company that is cannabis industry specific.
