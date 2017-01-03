Mali sends back migrants deported by France
Mali has sent back two people who were deported from France on the same planes they arrived on, questioning whether they were even Malian citizens. The pair were flown to Bamako using European travel permits or "laissez-passez", not passports or other Malian papers, the government said.
