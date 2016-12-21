Mali drops treason charges against former president Toure

Amadou Toumani Toure inspects the honour guard during the arrival of Toure at the Royal Palace Noordeinde in The Hague on November 29, 2011. Mali's national assembly has overwhelmingly voted to drop charges of high treason against former president Amadou Toumani Toure in a decision that should allow him to return from exile in Senegal.

