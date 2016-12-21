Kangaroo Mother Care helps premature babies thrive 20 years later, study shows

Twin infants are receiving skin-to-skin Kangaroo Mother Care contact at Gabriel Tour Hospital in Bamako, Mali. Credit: Fundacion Canguro Two decades after a group of Colombian parents were shown how to keep their perilously tiny babies warm and nourished through breastfeeding and continuous skin-to-skin contact, a new groundbreaking study finds that as young adults their children continue to benefit from having undergone the technique known as Kangaroo Mother Care.

