Information technologies as a tool for agricultural extension and farmer-to-farmer exchange: Mobile-phone video use in Mali and Burkina Faso Fernando Sousa, FiBL - Research Institute of Organic Agriculture Gian Nicolay, FiBL - Research Institute of Organic Agriculture Robert Home, FiBL - Research Institute of Organic Agriculture Mobile phones are widespread in the rural areas of Mali and Burkina Faso, but their potential as a tool for knowledge transfer by extension services in the region remains largely unexplored. The aim of this contribution is to evaluate the potential of video on mobile phones as a tool for farmer-to-farmer exchange and agricultural extension in Western Africa's rural reality.

