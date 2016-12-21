Goldbelt Empires (TSXV: $GBE) Announces Details of Private Placement Offering

December 9, 2016 Goldbelt Empires Limited is pleased to announce details of a non-brokered private placement offering of up to 10,000,000 units of the Company at a price of $0.05 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $500,000. Each Unit shall consist of one ordinary share in the capital of the Company and one warrant for the purchase of an Ordinary Share at an exercise price of $0.075 per Ordinary Share.

Start the conversation, or Read more at InvestorIdeas.com.