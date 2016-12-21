French-Swiss aid worker kidnapped in ...

French-Swiss aid worker kidnapped in Malian city of Gao

BAMAKO/PARIS: A French-Swiss aid worker has been kidnapped in the city of Gao in northern Mali, and French and Malian authorities are working together to rescue her, the French foreign ministry said on Sunday. Sophie Petronin, who runs a non-governmental organisation that helps children suffering from malnutrition, was kidnapped on Saturday afternoon, but, so far, no one has made a claim of responsibility, Malian Commandant Baba Cisse said.

Chicago, IL

