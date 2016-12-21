French-Swiss aid worker kidnapped in ...

French-Swiss aid worker kidnapped in Mali town of Gao

Saturday

A female French-Swiss aid worker was kidnapped in the city of Gao in northern Mali on Saturday afternoon, a spokesman for the Ministry of Security said. It was not clear who was responsible for the act, or why the aid worker was taken, said Commandant Baba Cisse, but the desert nation has been beset by attacks from Islamist fighters in recent years, especially in the north.

