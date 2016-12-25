.com | Search for French aid worker kidnapped in Mali

A Frenchwoman who runs an organisation for malnourished children has been kidnapped in Mali's restive north, France's foreign ministry confirmed on Sunday, as French troops joined in the search for the aid worker. Sophie Petronin was abducted in the city of Gao on Saturday, the ministry said, adding that French and Malian authorities were working together "to find and free our compatriot as quickly as possible".

