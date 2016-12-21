Brazilian medical laboratory Hermes Pardini files for IPO
Dec 14 Brazilian medical laboratory Instituto Hermes Pardini SA filed a request for an initial public offer of shares with the country's securities regulator on Wednesday. The company has hired JPMorgan Chase & Co, Morgan Stanley and the investment banking units of Itau Unibanco Holding SA, Banco Bradesco SA and Bank of America Corp to advise on the sale, the filing said.
