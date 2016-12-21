Authorities: Swiss Aid Worker Abducted in Northern Mali
A regional security ministry spokesman said the abduction occurred Saturday when three men stormed her house and took her and an orphan living in her home. There has been no claim of responsibility, and it was not immediately clear why the aid worker was seized.
