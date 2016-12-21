Authorities: Swiss Aid Worker Abducte...

Authorities: Swiss Aid Worker Abducted in Northern Mali

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Voice of America

A regional security ministry spokesman said the abduction occurred Saturday when three men stormed her house and took her and an orphan living in her home. There has been no claim of responsibility, and it was not immediately clear why the aid worker was seized.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Voice of America.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News IKEA of energy delivers clean, green solar powe... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Solarman 1
News San Diego Zoo panda has incurable heart problem (Jun '16) Jun '16 andet1987 5
News Crowds flock to see religious wall sign (Aug '15) Aug '15 SandNighurs 4
News Singer Akon launches academy to help Africans h... (May '15) May '15 Solarman 1
News 'Timbuktu': Destruction in the name of Islam (Feb '15) Feb '15 Joe W 1
What is the meaning of "Sa Golo"; a song perfor... (Jan '15) Jan '15 LaminBundu 1
News Contest seeks better Ebola gear for health workers (Dec '14) Dec '14 Kid_Tomorrow 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iraq
  4. Ebola
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,408 • Total comments across all topics: 277,335,065

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC