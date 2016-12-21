Armed men attack Mali prison; inmates...

Armed men attack Mali prison; inmates freed, guard killed

Tuesday Dec 6 Read more: The New Zealand Herald

" A military spokesman says a dozen armed men on motorcycles have attacked a prison in southern Mali, freeing prisoners and leaving at least one person dead. Col. Souleymane Maiga says the attack late Monday took place near the town of Niono in the Segou region.

Chicago, IL

