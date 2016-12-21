Al-Qaida-led attacks intensify in Mali as Liberals prepare to announce peacekeeping mission

An al-Qaida faction has claimed responsibility for missile strikes aimed at U.N. forces in Mali as the Canadian government is poised to announce details of its peacekeeping deployment to Africa. Photos posted on social media by Al-Qaida in the Islamic Maghreb show two Grad missiles being fired at Timbuktu airport Tuesday, targeting what it called "French forces that invaded the lands of the Muslims."

