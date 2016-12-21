Al-Qaida-led attacks intensify in Mal...

Al-Qaida-led attacks intensify in Mali as Liberals prepare to announce peacekeeping mission

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 1 Read more: National Post

An al-Qaida faction has claimed responsibility for missile strikes aimed at U.N. forces in Mali as the Canadian government is poised to announce details of its peacekeeping deployment to Africa. Photos posted on social media by Al-Qaida in the Islamic Maghreb show two Grad missiles being fired at Timbuktu airport Tuesday, targeting what it called "French forces that invaded the lands of the Muslims."

Start the conversation, or Read more at National Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News IKEA of energy delivers clean, green solar powe... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Solarman 1
News San Diego Zoo panda has incurable heart problem (Jun '16) Jun '16 andet1987 5
News Crowds flock to see religious wall sign (Aug '15) Aug '15 SandNighurs 4
News Singer Akon launches academy to help Africans h... (May '15) May '15 Solarman 1
News 'Timbuktu': Destruction in the name of Islam (Feb '15) Feb '15 Joe W 1
What is the meaning of "Sa Golo"; a song perfor... (Jan '15) Jan '15 LaminBundu 1
News Contest seeks better Ebola gear for health workers (Dec '14) Dec '14 Kid_Tomorrow 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,072 • Total comments across all topics: 277,311,168

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC